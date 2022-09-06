IHC to take up petition for early probe into PML-N, PPP funds

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader today for an early probe into the party funds of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) fixed the hearing of PTI leader Farrukh Habib’s plea for an early probe into PML-N and PPP’s party funds. The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the petition today.

The petitioner made the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was made a party in the petition.

The petition stated that despite the ruling of the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the scrutiny of party funds, the ECP was scrutinising three-year party funds of PML-N and PPP, whereas, the records of party funds belonging to PTI were scrutinised from 2008 on the complaint of Akbar S Babar.

The petitioner stated that discriminative action was taken against PTI by the ECP in the scrutiny of the funding to the political parties. The petition sought the IHC to order the completion of scrutiny of five-year funds of the PPP and PML-N within two weeks.

On August 23, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had sought reply from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in prohibited funding seizure case, latest by September 6.

The hearing to seize prohibited funding of PTI had been conducted by Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The assistant of Anwar Mansoor Khan had appeared before the ECP and sought four-week time to submit a reply and related documents.

Denying the four-week time period for submission of documents, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja had given two weeks time to PTI and adjourned the hearing until September 6.