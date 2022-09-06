Imran’s defamatory remarks about army top brass draw strong rebuke
ISPR regrets attempt made to discredit and undermine senior leadership of Pak Army which is sacrificing lives for security of Pakistan every day n Says procedure to appoint new Army Chief is well defined in Constitution
n PM, PDM, other politicians condemn Imran for politicising army chief appointment n PTI tries to
give a new twist to Imran’s remarks.
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army has taken strong exception to the defamatory and uncalled for remarks by PTI chief Imran Khan about the senior leadership of the Pakistan Armed Forces’ institution.
“Pakistan Army is aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for statement about the senior leadership of Pakistan Army by PTI Chairman during a political rally at Faisalabad,” the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate of Pakistan army said in a statement issued here yesterday.
The ISPR made it clear that politicizing the senior leadership of Pakistan Army and scandalizing the process of selection of COAS is neither in the interest of the state of Pakistan nor of the institution of Armed Forces.
It is to be mentioned here that while addressing a rally in Faisalabad, the other day, Chairman PTI Imran Khan had accused that both PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif wanted to bring their own army chief as “they are afraid that if a strong and patriotic army chief is appointed then he would ask them about their looted wealth.”
The ISPR regretted that an attempt has been made to discredit and undermine senior leadership of Pakistan Army at a time when the institution is layinglives for the security and safety of the people of Pakistan every day. “Senior politicians trying to stir controversies on the appointment of COAS of Pakistan Army, the procedure which is well defined in the Constitution, is most unfortunate and disappointing,” the ISPR statement said.
The statement made it clear that senior leadership of the Army has decades-long impeccable meritorious service to prove its patriotic and professional credentials beyond any doubt. The Pakistan Army reiterates its commitment to uphold the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the political leadership of the country also targeted the PTI chief’s derogatory remarks about the Pakistan Armed Forces institution terming it an attempt to defame the Armed Forces.
The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a multi-party ruling alliance, in a joint statement, has warned that respect of leadership of all state institutions will be ensured and elements which are conspiring to weaken the country will be dealt with as per law.
The PDM leadership in their statement said that Imran Khan has tried to make sensitive professional matters of the Armed Forces controversial.
It said the entire Pakistani nation is battling to cope with the devastating floods but Imran Khan is trying to drive a wedge between the Armed Forces and the nation. The alliance further said that the country cannot be left at the mercy of an arrogant and fascist man like Imran Khan. Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also strongly denounced the statements of Imran Khan against state institutions.
The PM said Imran Khan’s highly condemnable campaign of defaming institutions and spreading hatred against them is reaching a new extreme every day. The Prime Minister regretted that the PTI Chairman is now directly resorting to mudslinging and toxic allegations against the Armed Forces and its senior leadership on sensitive professional matters.
Imran Khan’s agenda is to stoke anarchy and weaken the country, the premier said.
While on the other hand, the PTI tried to give some new twists to the controversial remarks of its chief Imran Khan.
PTI senior leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry giving the explanation in a presser said that Imran Khan had expressed his worrisome that such an important appointment was being made allegedly by corrupt leaders as well as those who have become a security risk for the country.
PTI leader Asad Umar in a statement said that there was never an intent to cause harm to the reputation of Pakistan Army or its senior leadership.
Meanwhile, another party leader Dr Shireen Mazari said that the PDM was deliberately distorting Imran Khan’s statement to target him as “at no point in Faisalabad speech did Khan criticize the military or its leadership.” Addressing a press conference here, Senior Vice President PTI Fawad Chaudhry said that Khan asked whether it is in the interest of Pakistan that corrupt and security risk persons for Pakistan should make important appointments. “No one has any doubt over the patriotism of our military leadership.”
He said that making important appointments by corrupt leadership was really a matter of great concern because they had nothing to do with the interest of the country — a reference to PPP and PML-N leadership. He underlined that the Army was a sacred institution and the PDM had criticized it in the past. Chaudhry said that the news has published that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would go to London and seek approval from ex-premier Nawaz Sharif for the name of the next army chief. “What would be a greater insult to the Pakistan Army than that a fugitive, who ran from Pakistan’s system and courts, would now give a nod to the name of the next chief of army staff (COAS).” Fawad went on to say that the PDM wanted Khan to be disqualified by any means as they cannot contest him in the political arena.
The PTI leader said that instead of defusing the political temperature, the government was further fanning the fire, adding that federal minister Javed Latif also exposed the plot of the PDM.