Staff Reporter

Indian Cd’A summoned over extrajudicial killing of Pakistani national

ISLAMABAD   –     The Indian Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) on Monday was called to the Minis­try of Foreign Affairs to register a strong protest over the extra-ju­dicial killing of Tabarak Hussain, a Pakistani national in an Indi­an army hospital in Rajouri, Indi­an Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). “The Cd’A was told to convey to his government Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the killing of Tabarak Hussain, a mentally challenged Pakistani national who had inadvertently crossed the border at Naushera in Rajouri district on August 21, 2022 and was mercilessly shot by Indian security forces,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press statement. The Cd’A was conveyed Pakistan’s out­right rejection of the claim that Tabarak Hussain died of ‘cardiac arrest’ as purported by the Indi­an authorities as well as the mis­chievous narrative being spun that Hussain had been sent by the Pakistan Army.

