Indian Cd’A summoned over extrajudicial killing of Pakistani national
ISLAMABAD – The Indian Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) on Monday was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register a strong protest over the extra-judicial killing of Tabarak Hussain, a Pakistani national in an Indian army hospital in Rajouri, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). “The Cd’A was told to convey to his government Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the killing of Tabarak Hussain, a mentally challenged Pakistani national who had inadvertently crossed the border at Naushera in Rajouri district on August 21, 2022 and was mercilessly shot by Indian security forces,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press statement. The Cd’A was conveyed Pakistan’s outright rejection of the claim that Tabarak Hussain died of ‘cardiac arrest’ as purported by the Indian authorities as well as the mischievous narrative being spun that Hussain had been sent by the Pakistan Army.