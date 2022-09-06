Japan to provide emergency grant of $ 7m as flood response

Hayashi Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, announced the Government of Japan’s plan to provide emergency assistance of USD 7 million to Pakistan, in response to the devastating flooding nationwide.

The epochal levels of rain and flooding have wiped away over a thousand of precious lives, destroying critical infrastructure and disrupting the primary social institutions and livelihoods. Millions of people are left without homes and their hopes and dreams are shattered.

Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, reaffirmed his commitment to support Pakistan; “I would like to assure that the Government of Japan stands ready to support the people of Pakistan.

As part of the “2022 Floods Response Plan”, we will extend our assistance, ensuring collective and coordinated actions to respond to the national emergency”. In close partnership with the UN agencies, support will be provided for emergency needs, including health, food and nutrition, water and sanitation, and shelters.

The Government of Japan has already provided tents and plastic sheets as emergency relief goods through JICA, and these items are now being distributed to the people in need.