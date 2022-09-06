Japan to provide emergency grant of $ 7m as flood response

Hayashi Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, announced the Government of Japan’s plan to provide emergency assistance of USD 7 million to Pakistan, in response to the devastating flooding nationwide.

The epochal levels of rain and flooding have wiped away over a thousand of precious lives, destroying critical infrastructure and disrupting the primary social institutions and livelihoods. Millions of people are left without homes and their hopes and dreams are shattered.

Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, reaffirmed his commitment to support Pakistan; “I would like to assure that the Government of Japan stands ready to support the people of Pakistan.

As part of the “2022 Floods Response Plan”, we will extend our assistance, ensuring collective and coordinated actions to respond to the national emergency”. In close partnership with the UN agencies, support will be provided for emergency needs, including health, food and nutrition, water and sanitation, and shelters.

The Government of Japan has already provided tents and plastic sheets as emergency relief goods through JICA, and these items are now being distributed to the people in need.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Anyone trying to draw wedge between public, armed forces not friend of Pakistan: PM

Islamabad

Contempt case: IHC directs Imran to be included in police investigation

Islamabad

Pakistan’s circular debt stands at Rs2.253 trillion

National

Imran Khan should give explanation for his statement: President Alvi

Karachi

Rupee continues to depreciate against dollar

Islamabad

Pakistan supports China’s efforts for ‘socio-economic development, harmony’ in Xinjiang: FO

Uncategorized

PM Shehbaz Sharif says need to recall spirit of 1965 while braving floods

National

NEPRA increases power tariff by Rs3.39 per unit

Islamabad

‘Enough is enough’, Imran to reply those ‘distorting’ his words

Islamabad

US Congress delegation calls on COAS Gen Bajwa

1 of 9,058

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More