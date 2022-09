Islamabad – A Joint-Venture Agreement for Land Development was signed between DHA Islamabad-Rawalpindi and Army Welfare Trust. Secretary DHAI-R, Brig (R) Nazir Ahmad Khan, and Secretary AWT, Brig (R) Mukhtar Ahmad signed the JV agreement while Administrator DHAI-R, Brig Muhammad Jawad honored the agreement signing ceremony. Other senior officials of DHAI-R and AWT were also present at the occasion.