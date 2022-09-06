Karachi: Almost 350 killed in street crimes in eight months

Citizens of Karachi remain at the mercy of criminals after 350 people were killed in street crimes during the first eight months of the year.

According to the report issued by Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), Karachi has witnessed an increase in the number of street crime during the past eight months — from January 2022 to August 2022.

A total of 350 people have been killed and almost 270 people sustained injuries during street crime in the city in the past eight months of this year. Almost 58 citizens lost their lives over resistance to their mugging bids in different parts of the city.

In past five days, eight citizens were reported dead for resisting robbery bid in the city. Over 32,000 motorbikes were snatched or stolen during the said period, while 1,300 cars were also stolen or snatched during the past eight months.

Moreover, the CPLC data also shows that over 17,000 mobile phones were snatched in the city from January 2022 to August 2022. A total of seven cases of kidnappings for ransom were registered, while three cases of extortion were reported in the period.

A day earlier, three station house officers (SHOs) of Sindh police in Karachi were suspended over their alleged failure to control street crime.

According to details, three SHOs of Korangi Districts were suspended on the orders of Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) East. The move comes after citizens were killed over resisting robbery within the limits of three police stations in Korangi District.