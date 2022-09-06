Anadolu

Kyrgios dethrones world no.1 Medvedev in US Open Round 4

Nick Kyrgios shocked world no.1, Daniil Medvedev, by beating him 3-1 in the US Open Round 4 of men’s singles on Sunday.

The Australian dethroned the reigning champion with 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 sets and reached the quarterfinals for the first time in his career.

“It was an amazing match. Obviously, Daniil is the defending champion, a lot of pressure on his shoulders,” said Kyrgios. “But I played really well. I’ve been playing amazingly for the last couple of months. What a place to do it. Packed house in New York. I’m extremely blessed.”

Kyrgios will take on Russian Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinal round.

Nick Kyrgios, 27, is yet to win his maiden Grand Slam title but made it to the Wimbledon final this year, only to lose to Serbian legend Novak Djokovic 1-3 on July 10.

26-year-old Russian star Medvedev clinched his only Grand Slam title so far in the 2021 US Open. He also lost two consecutive Australian Open finals; to Novak Djokovic in 2021 and to Rafael Nadal in 2022.

