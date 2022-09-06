Maryam lashes out at Imran over anti-army rant

Says Khan should be treated as double-dealer.

LAHORE – The PML-N’s Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday lashed out at the PTI chief Imran Khan for his anti-army rant and accused him of plunging the nation into misery and despair.

In a series of tweets, she asked the stakehold­ers to stop treating Imran Khan like a political leader. She said he was not a political leader at all. “Pakistan will never reel from the shock and continue to go downhill if he is not declared and treated and dealt with as a double-dealer by all the stakeholders including judiciary”, she said in one of her tweets. Maryam maintained that Imran Khan had been launched and funded to wreck and

ruin Pakistan and plunge the nation into misery and despair. “He has waged a war on our country by attacking its stability, economy, society, media and now its armed forces,” she remarked.

The PTI chief had earlier questioned patriotism of the army generals and the process of appoint­ment of an army chief. In his public address in Faisalabad on Sunday, Khan had alleged that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were deliberately delaying the general elections to appoint the army chief of their choice to protect their corruption. He had also alleged that the two politicians did not want to appoint a “patriotic army chief” fearing he would not spare them for their corruption