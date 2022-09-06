Musadiq warns PTI to avoid degrading heads of security institutions

Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Musadiq Malik on Monday warned the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid degrading heads of security institutions.

Legal action could be taken against the leadership of PTI for creating a rift among high-ranking officers of the Pak Armed Forces, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pak Armed forces had played a vital role in the war against terrorism, he said adding that Operation Zarb-e-Azab, Radd ul Fasad, Swat operation, relief, and rehabilitation work for earthquake and flood-affected people are matchless examples of Pakistan Army.

He said Shehbaz Gill had used derogatory remarks against the national institutions.

He said that Imran Khan following the footprint of Shehbaz Gill had also started a similar drive against the security institutions. The legal action, he said, would be taken against Imran Khan as per the law of the country.

He made it clear that no one is above the law in the country. Appreciating the role of the Armed Forces for the motherland, he said that high-ranking officers and many other Jawans had sacrificed their precious lives while fighting a war in terror.

In reply to a question about a weak judicial system, he said, neither law is weakened in the country nor the government. He said that the incumbent government would take action against those who found themselves working against the security institutions.