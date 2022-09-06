NEPRA increases power tariff by Rs3.39 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase of Rs3.39 per unit in power tariff on account of the fourth quarter adjustment of 2021-22.

According to details, The NEPRA has hiked the power tariff under the quarterly fuel adjustment mechanism. The additional from customers will be initiated from October.

The power regulator said it will issue a detailed decision later after reviewing the data. Already burdened with inflation, the masses will have to bear the burden of Rs95 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved an increase in electricity tariff by Rs4.34 per unit on August 31 on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) for July 2022.

The power regulator held a public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA). The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee had submitted an application for an increase in electricity tariff by Rs4.69 per unit, Nepra said.

On August 11, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority increased the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs11.10 per unit. The approval was given in terms of fuel adjustment charges for June 2022.

The recent hike will be charged in the bills for August and September 2022, read the notification.