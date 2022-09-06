NTDC completes rehabilitation works of Dadu-Khuzdar transmission line

LAHORE – The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has completed the rehabilitation works of Dadu-Khuzdar transmission line at 2:00am on Sep 5, 2022. The transmission line was energised and started power supply to QESCO, subsequently electricity restored in major parts of Balochistan province. The NTDC spokesperson said that on the direction of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and others authorities concerned, MD NTDC Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan and his team remained at site day and night to monitor the rehabilitation works of said transmission line, which is located in a difficult terrain. However, all available resources were utilised and possible efforts were made to complete the work despite multiple challenges like no access road, non-availability of heavy machinery, no communication service, crossing of flood water and continuous land sliding etc.

The NTDC spokesperson further said that rehabilitation works on Sibbi-Quetta transmission line are also being completed on war footing.

The spokesperson added that the flash floods have caused loss to NTDC infrastructure as well in some areas.