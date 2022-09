GUJRAT – Mother of Maj Gen Irfan Ahmed Malik passed away on Sunday (Septem­ber 4, 2022). Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered today (September 6) at 10:30am at her native vil­lage in Kuri Tehsil, District Gujrat, near Marala Head­works. May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give the bereaved family the forti­tude to bear this great loss