Opponents trying to create PTI’s rift with army and judiciary: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the opponents were trying to create a rift between the country’s biggest political party, the army and the judiciary and their propaganda cell is hatching propaganda.

Addressing a rally in Peshawar on Tuesday, he said that he held his first rally in Peshawar after his government was overthrown through conspiracy and the people of the city had never let him down.

The PTI chairman said that an organised propaganda campaign is being run against him.

The former PM said that floods have wreaked havoc in Sindh, Balochistan, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Dera Ismail Khan, and Almighty Allah has put us to a great test.