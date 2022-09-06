Past in Perspective

I’m a Silicon Valley guy. I just think people

from Silicon Valley can do anything.

–Elon Musk

The Silicon Valley was a product of Frederick Terman, the dean of the Stanford engineering school during the 1940s and 1950s. At first, a transistor was invented and created in Silicon Valley and that gave the area to build radios and telegraphs. By 1957, Russia’s success with Sputnik launched a space competition between Russia and the US. The result of this was NASA and the Silicon Valley played a big role in providing the company with electronics that were made especially for missions. The legend of the Silicon Valley is one that has been mapped out from the very beginning, and is rather well preserved in papers and documentaries. Most of the Valley’s early success came from Silicon chips or the hardware into which chips were placed.