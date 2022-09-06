Past in Perspective

I’m a Silicon Valley guy. I just think people
from Silicon Valley can do anything.
–Elon Musk

The Silicon Valley was a product of Frederick Terman, the dean of the Stanford engineering school during the 1940s and 1950s. At first, a transistor was invented and created in Silicon Valley and that gave the area to build radios and telegraphs. By 1957, Russia’s success with Sputnik launched a space competition between Russia and the US. The result of this was NASA and the Silicon Valley played a big role in providing the company with electronics that were made especially for missions. The legend of the Silicon Valley is one that has been mapped out from the very beginning, and is rather well preserved in papers and documentaries. Most of the Valley’s early success came from Silicon chips or the hardware into which chips were placed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Cartoons

Cartoon

Editorials

Highlighting The Threat

Editorials

Lagging Behind

Columns

Tears for my city

Columns

We are sinking

Columns

Khan’s remarks: Defamatory or contemptuous?

Cartoons

Cartoon

Columns

Moderation for Quality

Columns

The wretched of the earth

Columns

Pakistan is here to stay

1 of 166

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More