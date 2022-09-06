PDM launches ‘intense propaganda’ against me: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Tuesday he’d had enough of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) “cabal of crooks” propagating to malign him.

PDM — the ruling parties who have formed the government after ousting Khan from the prime minister’s office in April — severely criticised Khan’s recent comments against the military and its top brass.

The armed forces were also livid following the PTI chairman’s Faisalabad jalsa speech, where he said that if a “patriotic” army chief were appointed, he would not spare the incumbent rulers.

In response, Khan tweeted that he was following the “intense propaganda” launched by the PDM’s “cabal of crooks” against him, which stems from them being “petrified of PTI’s soaring popularity”.

Am following intense propaganda launched by PDM cabal of crooks against me.This stems from their being petrified of PTI's soaring popularity. Today in Peshawar jalsa I will give proper reply to all those who have deliberately been distorting my words to malign me.Enough is enough — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 6, 2022

“Today in [the] Peshawar jalsa, I will give [a] proper reply to all those who have deliberately been distorting my words to malign me. Enough is enough,” the former prime minister warned.

In a statement on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Pakistani Army was displeased over the PTI chairman’s recent statement against the military and said it was “aghast” over it.

The military’s media wing said that regrettably, an attempt was made to discredit and undermine the senior leadership of the army at a time when the institution was laying lives for the “security and safety of the people every day”.

Hours before the military’s response, the ruling coalition had castigated the PTI chairman for his remarks at the Faisalabad jalsa.

In a joint statement, the ruling coalition condemned Khan’s public meeting for spreading hatred against the Pakistan Army and its leadership and making “sensitive professional matters” controversial.

The entire nation is battling floods, while the PTI chairman is consumed by a thirst for revenge and his pride, the statement said, noting that despite the cataclysmic floods, Khan is targetting the armed forces.

The ruling partners said that the serious allegations being levelled against the military are for three reasons: to disturb the country’s economy, to move Pakistan’s economy to a path that it becomes like that of Sri Lanka, and foster enmity between the nation and the armed forces.

“With the power of the Constitution and law, we will thwart this nefarious conspiracy and deal with the conspirators in line with the constitution and law,” the statement said.

In his speech at a jalsa in Faisalabad last Sunday, the PTI chairman said the coalition government was stalling the elections as they wanted to “appoint an army chief of their own choice.”