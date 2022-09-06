PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

QAMBAR SHAHDAD KOT – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the gov­ernment had decided to increase the flood relief assistance under Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme (BISP) from the exist­ing Rs28 billion to Rs70 billion. The 2.5 times increase in the volume of the assistance pro­gramme has been made in view of the gross damages of infra­structure and crops in the wake of flash floods. Speaking during his visit to the relief camp set up in Qambar Shahdad Kot, he said the country witnessed unprec­edented loss due to floods. PM Sharif mentioned that the com­pensation amount of Rs25,000 was being given to each flood-af­fected family to help them re­cover their financial losses. He expressed concern that the cot­ton crop in the flood-hit areas of Sindh, which was means of live­lihood for locals, was entirely damaged by floods. He said joint efforts at the national level were need of the hour to mitigate the suffering of the flood-affect­ed people. He said provision of shelter to the displaced persons was direly needed, adding that the government had placed the order for the purchase of seven million tents. Medical camps, he said, had also been set up at the relief camps to avert the spread of diseases. The prime minis­ter expressed gratitude to the friendly countries for extending assistance to Pakistan follow­ing the flood losses. He said the magnitude of the disaster was bigger than the capacity of the country to effectively cope