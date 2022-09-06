PM directs early survey on flood damages
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to ensure timely and early detailed joint survey of the damages and focused relief and rehabilitation efforts as per on-ground assessment of affected areas and people.
He made these remarks while visiting the National Flood Response Coordination Centre on Monday in Islamabad.
Deputy Chairman NFRCC and National Coordinator NFRCC welcomed the guests. Federal Ministers and other senior civil and military officials were present during the visit.
The PM was apprised on the functioning of NFRCC followed by recent flood situation in various flood hit areas of the country, future rain forecast for next 4 weeks and most importantly the response mechanism to mitigate challenges of affected population.
The forum was briefed in detail about the rehabilitation plans to restore communication infrastructure, ensure livelihood to affected people and provision of shelter, sustenance items and medical care to displaced/ affected people.
The PM appreciated all out rescue and relief efforts of the Armed Forces in coordination with civil administration particularly NDMA, PDMAs and civil armed forces including Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Corps during this national calamity.
Lauding NHA, FWO and Pakistan Army Engineers for continued and speedy work to repair and carry out maintenance of communication infrastructure, the PM said that our focus now must be on rehabilitation efforts to connect areas and people bringing comfort in their lives and restoring their livelihood.
He especially appreciated Army troops for day and night work to open KKH, Baharain Bridge in Swat and Saggu bridge in DI khan.