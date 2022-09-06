PM directs early survey on flood damages

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to ensure timely and early detailed joint survey of the damages and focused relief and rehabilitation efforts as per on-ground assessment of affected areas and people.

He made these remarks while visit­ing the National Flood Response Co­ordination Centre on Monday in Is­lamabad.

Deputy Chairman NFRCC and Na­tional Coordinator NFRCC welcomed the guests. Federal Ministers and other senior civil and military offi­cials were present during the visit.

The PM was apprised on the func­tioning of NFRCC followed by re­cent flood situation in various flood hit areas of the country, future rain forecast for next 4 weeks and most importantly the response mecha­nism to mitigate challenges of af­fected population.

The forum was briefed in detail about the rehabilitation plans to re­store communication infrastructure, ensure livelihood to affected people and provision of shelter, sustenance items and medical care to displaced/ affected people.

The PM appreciated all out res­cue and relief efforts of the Armed Forces in coordination with civ­il administration particular­ly NDMA, PDMAs and civil armed forces including Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Corps during this na­tional calamity.

Lauding NHA, FWO and Pakistan Army Engineers for continued and speedy work to repair and carry out maintenance of communication in­frastructure, the PM said that our fo­cus now must be on rehabilitation efforts to connect areas and people bringing comfort in their lives and restoring their livelihood.

He especially appreciated Army troops for day and night work to open KKH, Baharain Bridge in Swat and Saggu bridge in DI khan.