PM felicitates Liz Truss on election as UK’s PM
ISLAMABAD/LONDON – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday felicitated Liz Truss on her election as the leader of the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom. “I extend my felicitations to Liz Truss on being elected leader of the Conservative Party,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter. He said the election reflected the high confidence placed by Tory membership in her vision and policies. According to the media reports, Liz Truss will be the UK’s next prime minister after winning the Conservative Party’s leadership contest. Truss won 57% of Conservative Party members’ votes, against opponent Rishi Sunak’s 43%. Britain’s Conservative party Monday announced Liz Truss as its new leader to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson and confront Britain’s deepest economic crisis in decades. The foreign secretary comfortably beat her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, by about 57 to 43 percent after a gruelling summer-long contest decided by just over 170,000 Conservative members — a tiny sliver of Britain’s electorate. In a short victory speech at the announcement in a central London convention hall, Truss said it was an “honour” to be elected after undergoing “one of the longest job interviews in history”. “I campaigned as a Conservative, and I will govern as a Conservative,” she said, touting Tory values of low taxes and personal responsibility. Truss vowed a “bold plan” to address tax cuts and the energy crisis.