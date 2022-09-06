Agencies

PSX loses 449 points

ISLAMABAD -The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 449.81 points, a negative change of 1.06 percent, closing at 41,859.30 points against 42,309.11 points on the last working day. A total of 156,803,627 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 160,139,274  shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.368 billion against Rs4.630 billion on last trading day. As many as 361 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 76 of them recorded gain and 265 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 14,843,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.21, Pak Refinery with volume of 12,792,473 and price per share of Rs17.91 and Hascol Petrol with volume of 12,777,500 and price per share of Rs6.54. Mehmood Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs40.00 per share, closing at Rs900.00, whereas the runner up was Premium Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs54.00 to Rs802.00.

Colgate Plam witnessed maximum decrease of Rs56.96 per share closing at Rs2,339.00 followed by Sanofi-Aventis, the share price of which declined by Rs85.99 to close at Rs1,060.55.

 

More Stories
Islamabad

Flood-hit towns in grip of looting spree as death toll swells to 1,314

National

There should be no doubt about patriotism of Generals: Alvi

Karachi

CM Murad secures $92m WB aid for relief, rehab of flood-hit

Islamabad

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

Islamabad

Armed Forces take oath to defend motherland, not politicians like Imran: Defence Minister

Islamabad

IHC CJ shows concern over Imran’s remarks about COAS

Islamabad

SC dismisses FBR appeals for recovery of 30pc tax on employees’ bonuses

Islamabad

Two Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing

Islamabad

IHC seeks reply from SHO Kohsar, others

Lahore

Maryam lashes out at Imran over anti-army rant

1 of 4,164

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More