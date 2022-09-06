PSX loses 449 points

ISLAMABAD -The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 449.81 points, a negative change of 1.06 percent, closing at 41,859.30 points against 42,309.11 points on the last working day. A total of 156,803,627 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 160,139,274 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.368 billion against Rs4.630 billion on last trading day. As many as 361 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 76 of them recorded gain and 265 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 14,843,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.21, Pak Refinery with volume of 12,792,473 and price per share of Rs17.91 and Hascol Petrol with volume of 12,777,500 and price per share of Rs6.54. Mehmood Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs40.00 per share, closing at Rs900.00, whereas the runner up was Premium Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs54.00 to Rs802.00.

Colgate Plam witnessed maximum decrease of Rs56.96 per share closing at Rs2,339.00 followed by Sanofi-Aventis, the share price of which declined by Rs85.99 to close at Rs1,060.55.