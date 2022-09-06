Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in its 09th PDWP Forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved development scheme of Industries Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 4,107.955 million.
The scheme was approved in the 9th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.
The approved development schemes included Establishment of New Small Industrial Estate in Gujrat (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 4,107.955 million.
Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

