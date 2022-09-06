Qatar Charity launches relief intervention drive for Pakistan’s flood-hit people

ISLAMABAD – In partnership with Qatar Aid, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), and Jasim Bin Hammad Charity, Qatar Charity Pakistan office is aiming to reach 260,000 individuals with Rs757 million funding by provision of 27,200 dry food packages, 6,075 tents (shelter) and5,000 family size hygiene kits the in 18 floods hit districts. Qatar Charity, through its office in Pakistan, aims to reach out to half a million flood-affected people in the 18 worst hit districts of the country’s four provinces, which are Baluchistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab In Balochistan, the relief aid is being delivered in Loralai, Jal Magsi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Sohbatpur, Quetta and Qilla Saifullah districts, while in Sindh, Qatar Charity is providing assistance in Khairpur, Dadu, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar districts; in Punjab, Rajanpur, DG Khan and Muzaffargarh districts, while in KPK, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat and D I Khan districts. In the field of food security, the campaign is contributing to meet the basic nutritional needs of the affected people. In the area of shelter, emergency tents are provided in addition to distributing cooking utensils, hygiene kits and so on. In the field of healthcare, mobile clinics will be deployed, and medicines and health services will be provided especially for women, children, and those with chronic diseases. Besides, hygiene kits and drinking water will also be provided and under the response plan. “Pakistan is facing devastating flood on a large scale which has caused the death of hundreds of lives, damaged thousands of houses, and washed away basic infrastructures, including schools and hospitals,” said Mr Ameen Abdulrahman, director of Qatar Charity Pakistan office. He added that the people of Pakistan are in dire need of emergency assistance, indicating that Qatar charity seeks to reach out to maximum number of affected people by providing them with food packages and camp aid. Qatar charity urges partners and philanthropists to support the relief drive to ease the suffering of the flood-hit people in Pakistan. Donations to the drive can be made through the following link:https://www.qcharity.org/ar/qa/campaign