News Desk

Rupee continues to depreciate against dollar

Pakistani Rupee continued to depreciate against the US dollar in inter-bank market on Tuesday.

During the intraday trade, the rupee was being quoted at 221.50, depreciating by Rs1.64 against the greenback.

The rupee also declined against the dollar on the first business day of the week and settled at 219.86 after declining by Re0.88.

Meanwhile, the spread between inter-bank and open-market rates also soared as the greenback was being traded at 232 in the open market.

