Rupee extends loss against dollar

ISLAMABAD -Pakistan rupee on Monday depreciated by 89 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs219.86 against the previous day’s closing of Rs218.97. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs221 and Rs223, respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 95 paisa and closed at Rs217.86 against the last day’s closing of Rs218.81. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.56, whereas a decrease of Rs1 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs252.23 as compared to its last closing of Rs253.23. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 23 paisa each to close at Rs59.83 and Rs58.49, respectively.