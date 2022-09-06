Agencies

Supremacy of Constitution must be ensured, says Javed Latif

Foreign elements supporting PTI chairman to spread chaos and anarchy in the country.

LAHORE    –   Federal Minister Javed La­tif said on Monday that su­premacy of the Constitution and law should be ensured for augmenting unity of the nation as well as strength­ening of institutions.

Addressing a press con­ference here, he said people were taking to the streets to expose the political ele­ments involved in defam­ing the national intuitions, adding that such elements should be held accountable for their wrongdoings. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader said that the PML-N would not allowed anyone or any po­litical party to target insti­tutions for political gains, asserting that popularity among countrymen was not a justification for anyone to launch criticism campaign against institutions. Javed Latif said that protection of the state was linked with the supremacy of the Constitution, adding that provision of justice to people should be ensured at any cost. He said that the country was passing through a difficult phase of its history, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was pressuris­ing the authorities to get an NRO [a deal], asserting that the PML-N would not allow him to fulfill his de­sires of getting the NRO.

He said that some foreign elements were supporting the PTI chairman to spread chaos and anarchy in the country, adding that these elements would have to be exposed so that people could recognise the true face of PTI. To a question, he said that the PML-N had also faced hardship in its political tenure, but never spoke against institutions as the PLM-N believed that protection of institutions was connected directly to the country’s development

