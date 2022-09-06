Tensions In Baghdad

The violence in Iraq in the last week has been likened by many to the conflict situation that persisted during the US presence in the country. However, while things are far from where they were in US-controlled Iraq, it is clear that political strife has brought the country to the brink of violence once more.

The impasse between Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist movement—who won a majority in the early elections of October 2021 but was unable to form a government—and other political factions led to the deaths of 34 people in Baghdad’s ‘Green Zone’ last week. More violence is to be expected if things do not settle soon.

For us here at home, Iraq’s lack of political dialogue and the resulting violence should serve as a lesson. The increasing polarisation here at home is different from what is happening in Iraq, but there are parallels to be drawn. A party with a large voter base could not be a part of the government and decided to stay out of parliament instead of working with other political factions. A popular political leader in Baghdad has often decided to extricate himself from conventional political activity simply because other sides are not doing things his way.

The future is uncertain in Baghdad. Even Muqtada al-Sadr has admitted that the violence was unjustified, and has also strongly condemned the actions of his own supporters. But the acrimony is still simmering under the surface, with some believing that snap elections must be the only way out. It is hoped that the conflicting sides, the government and the Sadrists, can find common ground without more violence—whether this entails a return to parliament for the Sadrists or early elections is anyone’s guess at this point.