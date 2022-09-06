Three accused involved in looting citizens arrested

KARACHI – The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Monday arrested a gang of three accused, in­volved in robbing citizens, outside the ATM branches while recovering pistols and a motor­cycle from their possession.

According to SSP SIU Arif Aziz on Monday, ac­cused identified as Adnan, Waqar and Rafia, who were involved in robbing citizens outside ATM branches and banks. The accused were arrested from Khwaja Ajmer Nagri area. Three 30 bore pis­tols and a motorcycle was recovered from the pos­session of arrested. During initial interrogation, they confessed looting number of people from outside banks and ATM branches. It was revealed that the accuse were also arrested in the past. Cas­es have been registered against them and further investigations are underway.