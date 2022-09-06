Two new breaches expected at Manchar Lake as overflow continues

The embankment at Manchar Lake was breached at two more points to lower the reservoir’s water level which remained dangerously high, posing a threat to adjoining areas.

The new cuts were made near the RD-50 and RD-52 points in Pakistan’s largest freshwater lake.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said the water level in the lake had not receded despite a controlled breach on Sunday. However, the pressure in Dadu, Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar would ease after the new cuts, he said.

Meanwhile, water from the lake inundated hundreds of villages along the Indus Highway near the Sehwan toll plaza and Bobak-Sehwan link road. Hundreds of people were trapped in their houses in Jaffarbad and Wahar union councils. Authorities concerned have directed the administration to evacuate people.

Reports said that heavy pressure in the MNV drain had put thousands of people living in Dadu at risk. The water is one foot below the dam of the MNV drain near Kari Mori. Machinery has reached Kari Mori to strengthen the drain.

The 2.5 times increase in the volume of the assistance programme has been made in view of damages to infrastructure and crops in the wake of flash floods.

Speaking to people during his visit to a relief camp, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the country had faced unprecedented loss due to floods and mentioned that Rs25,000 in compensation was being given to each flood-affected family.

In the meantime, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will build a model village of 100 houses in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) besides spending a huge amount to buy tents and goods for the flood-affected population.

“Over Rs100 million will be spent for the rehabilitation of people devastated by floods,” said LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, who led a delegation which called on PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The premier said that the role of the business community in the rehabilitation of flood victims was very important. He thanked the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for the donation and sharing the burden of the government. The Founders Group of the LCCI, of which the PM is a member, provided a sum of Rs30 million for flood victims separately.