AgenciesStaff Reporter

Two Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing

Pakistan strongly condemns ‘dastardly suicide attack’ outside Russian Embassy.

 

MOSCOW/ISLAMABAD    –    Two employees of Russia’s embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul were killed Monday and several peo­ple wounded in an attack near the diplomatic mis­sion, the foreign ministry in Moscow said.

“At 10:50 am Kabul time on September 5, an un­identified militant set off an explosive device in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the con­sular section of the Russian embassy in Kabul,” the ministry said in a statement.

“As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed, and there are also Afghan citizens among the wounded.” The Afghan interior ministry told reporters that a suicide at­tacker what shot dead by Taliban guards at the embassy. “It was a suicide attack, but before the bomber could reach his target, he was targeted by our forces and eliminated,” Afghan interior min­istry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said. Asked whether the target was the Russian embassy, Ta­kor said: “Yes”. An Afghan civilian was killed and several others were wounded in the attack, he said. “Without any doubt, we are talking about a terror­ist act, which is absolutely unacceptable,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Meanwhile, Pakistan strongly condemned the dastardly suicide attack outside the Russian Em­bassy in Kabul on Monday that has resulted in the loss of precious lives of Russian diplomats and Af­ghan nationals, as well as many others injured.

