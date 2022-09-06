Staff Reporter

Wapda’s Fida Hussain wins gold in Asian Bodybuilding C’ship

LAHORE -The Pakistan Wapda bodybuilder Fida Hussain won gold medal in the Asian Bodybuilding Championship held in Kyrgyzstan. He achieved ‘Elite Pro Card’ in the event for the first time in the history of Pakistan and also attained ‘Mr. Asia’ title. He won the medal in 90kg category surpassing the Indian bodybuilder. As many as 10 Pakistani bodybuilders have been competing in the championship in 14 different categories. It is worth mentioning that Wapda has been patronizing sports in Pakistan for more than five decades. Wapda players have been showing their brilliant performance at the national as well as international level. Wapda is the biggest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, as more than 2,200 players and sport officials are associated with various units of Wapda Sports Board across the country. Wapda has 65 teams – 36 men and 29 women – of different games.

