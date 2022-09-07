2-member gang involved in street crimes held

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested two-member gang involved in street crimes and motorcycle theft and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown, informed a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

During course of action, Sadiqabad police arrested the leader of the Zahoor gang involved in street crime and motorcycle theft incidents along with his accomplices.

The motorcycle and the weapon used in the incidents were also recovered from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal appreciated performance of police team, adding those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets will not escape from the grip of the law.

He said that accused Zahoor has a previous record in several incidents, the accused will be shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.