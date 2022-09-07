APP

4 gamblers held during raid

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money and mobile phones from their possession during raid here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Airport police raided at house and arrested the gamblers who were identified as Asif, Irshad, Jahan Khan and Shahab.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

SP Potohar said the accused involved in such crimes will not escape from the grip of the law, he added. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police arrested four accused and recovered liquor, drugs from their possession during crackdown.

More Stories
International

Ukraine war: North Korea supplying weapons to Russia, says US

International

Outcry as Chinese lockdown traps residents during earthquake

International

Ukraine nuclear plant’s last working reactor disconnected

International

Three main rivals face off in Sweden’s tight election race

International

UK’s Johnson to quit as PM, Truss to take over

International

One of two Canada mass stabbing suspects found dead: police

International

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid

Karachi

Floods completely devastate Kharif crop in province, says CM Murad

Karachi

UAE ambassador takes aerial view of flood-hit areas of Sindh

Karachi

UNHCR hands over thousands of tents to Sindh govt

1 of 3,613

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More