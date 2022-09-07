After four losses, Central Punjab record first win

LAHORE -Qasim Akram’s Central Punjab finally opened their account in the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 with an 11-run win over Sindh, thanks to Shoaib Malik’s all-round performance, at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Aamir Jamal’s exceptional performances with bat and ball – 47 not out off 17 and three for 27 – sealed a thriller for Northern as they beat Southern Punjab by five runs. Experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik blasted 54 not out off 33 (four fours and two sixes) to lift Central Punjab to 188 for five and then got the crucial wicket of dangerous-looking Saim Ayub in his one for 16 off two overs in Central Punjab’s 11-run triumph over Sindh. Meanwhile, all-rounder Aamir Jamal was the star for Northern as his brilliance with bat and ball won Northern a thriller against Southern Punjab by five runs. Aamir’s swashbuckling 47 not out off 17 was studded with four sixes and five fours.