ANF arrests 2 drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD- Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in two different operations has recovered heroin, ice and arrested two drug peddlers.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the force at Islamabad airport recovered 1.194kg heroin and arrested the accused.

In another operation, at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, the force recovered 2kg 40grams of ice and arrested a drug peddler.

The cases have been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act against the accused and the investigation was started

