Our Staff Reporter

BISE issues admission schedule for Inter (Part-I)

FAISALABAD   –   Board of Intermediate and Second­ary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued the schedule for admis­sion in Intermediate (part-1) ses­sion 2022-24. A spokesman for the BISE said here on Tuesday the candidates who passed their mat­ric exams 2022 could submit their applications for admission in Inter (part-1) in colleges or higher sec­ondary schools without any late fee from September 10 to October 24. He said the admission could be given to those applicants after charging Rs500 per head as late fee who would file their applications after October 24 to November 8. The each student would also have to deposit Rs 100 as registration fee and Rs100 as sports fee along with processing fee of Rs395.

