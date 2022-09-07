CM Parvez Elahi grills top cops as police fail to arrest girl killers
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Tuesday summoned the IG police and CCPO Lahore to his office to review the progress on the murder of a girl child namely Maria in Sharifpura Lakhodair.
The CM expressed his outrage over the slowness in the investigation of the case and said that the killing of an innocent girl was a brutal incident.
He demanded to complete the investigation in three days positively and asked the advocate general to submit the case challan to the court without delay. He said: “I would go to every extent to ensure justice for the victim’s family and the perpetrators of the crime would not escape punishment.”.
Separately, the CM ordered locking the swimming pools working without security and lifeguards and ordered indiscriminate legal action against swimming pools lacking security and lifeguards facilities. ‘I would personally monitor the progress and justice will be seen to be done,’ he added.
The CCPO Lahore said that 11 accused, including the owner, have been arrested and the investigation is in progress. Former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Addl Chief Secretary (Home) were also present