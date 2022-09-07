CM Parvez Elahi grills top cops as police fail to arrest girl killers

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Tuesday summoned the IG police and CCPO Lahore to his office to review the progress on the murder of a girl child namely Maria in Sharifpura Lakhodair.

The CM expressed his outrage over the slowness in the investi­gation of the case and said that the killing of an innocent girl was a brutal incident.

He demanded to complete the investigation in three days positively and asked the advo­cate general to submit the case challan to the court without de­lay. He said: “I would go to every extent to ensure justice for the victim’s family and the perpe­trators of the crime would not escape punishment.”.

Separately, the CM ordered locking the swimming pools working without security and lifeguards and ordered indis­criminate legal action against swimming pools lacking secu­rity and lifeguards facilities. ‘I would personally monitor the progress and justice will be seen to be done,’ he added.

The CCPO Lahore said that 11 accused, including the owner, have been arrested and the in­vestigation is in progress. Former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Addl Chief Sec­retary (Home) were also present