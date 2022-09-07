COAS spends ‘Defence & Martyrs’ Day with Balochistan flood victims

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen­eral Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday reached Usta Muham­mad area of Jaffarabad district, Balochistan.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen­eral Qamar Javed Bajwa spent Defence and Martyrs day vis­iting flood affected areas of Balochistan. COAS was accompanied by Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Commander XII Corps Quetta. COAS was briefed on ongoing rescue and relief operations during his vis­it to flood relief camp at Usta Muhammad. Gener­al Qamar Javed Bajwa met with the troops and ap­preciated their efforts for the flood affected people. He also visited flood relief and medical camps and spent time with the locals to have on ground in­formation about plans to mitigate their problems. Army Chief also visited Sui where he met local el­ders and inquired about their well being and other issues. Local elders thanked Army Chief for reach­ing out to them in the most difficult time in their life. Later, Army Chief visited Military College Sui.

‘UNPRECEDENTED SACRIFICES OF MARTYRS’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said ‘We owe our freedom and peace to the unprecedented sacrifices of martyrs to keep the flag high’. The Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR DG) shared the message of the Army Chief on the official Twit­ter handle of the ISPR. The Army Chief said Sep­tember 6 symbolised unwavering resolve of Paki­stan Armed Forces backed by the great nation to defend motherland against all odds, adding, “Na­tion salutes our heroes.” The tweet was followed by hashtags #OurMartyrsOurHeroes and #Jur­ratKeNishaan (symbol of valour). US Congressio­nal delegation calls on COAS The United States pledged to support Pakistan to mitigate the suf­ferings of the people in wake of the floods in the country. The offer was made during a meeting of the visiting Congressional delegation of the United States with the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.