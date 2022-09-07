News Desk

Court sends reference against Shehbaz, Hamza back to NAB

An accountability court in Lahore Wednesday sent the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz back to National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court, in its remarks, said that the case did not fall in the jurisdiction of the accountability court and pronounced the verdict in the light of NAB Ordinance, 2022. Earlier, the lawyer for Shehbaz Sharif presented arguments before the court on its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, an accountability court in Lahore Wednesday granted one-day exemption to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance in the money laundering and assets beyond means case against him and his family while adjourning the case hearing till September 20.

Hamza Shehbaz, a son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, appeared before the court and marked his attendance in the case which was heard by Accountability Court No. 9 Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PM stresses sustainable system to cope with Pakistan’s climate change challenges

National

Pakistan floods wash away a family’s marriage hopes

Lahore

Maryam Nawaz moves LHC over return of passport

National

GDA MPA Moazzam Abbasi resigns over failure to assist flood victims

Islamabad

Khaqan Abbasi asks NAB ex-chairman to public his assets

Islamabad

Toshakhana reference: Imran Khan submits details of gifts before ECP

Islamabad

IHC to hear Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea on Sept 9 in sedition case

Islamabad

Islamabad reports 53 more dengue cases in 24 hours

National

PBF demanded competitive tariff rates for power looms to become functional

Islamabad

Pak-China collaboration to boost home appliance industry: Report

1 of 9,065

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More