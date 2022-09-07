Court sends reference against Shehbaz, Hamza back to NAB

An accountability court in Lahore Wednesday sent the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz back to National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court, in its remarks, said that the case did not fall in the jurisdiction of the accountability court and pronounced the verdict in the light of NAB Ordinance, 2022. Earlier, the lawyer for Shehbaz Sharif presented arguments before the court on its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, an accountability court in Lahore Wednesday granted one-day exemption to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance in the money laundering and assets beyond means case against him and his family while adjourning the case hearing till September 20.

Hamza Shehbaz, a son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, appeared before the court and marked his attendance in the case which was heard by Accountability Court No. 9 Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman.