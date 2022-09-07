Staff Reporter

Defence and Martyrs’ Day observed across country

LAHORE    –    The nation on Tues­day observed De­fence and Martyrs’ Day to the martyr and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to de­fend the motherland against all threats. It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forc­es crossed international bor­der in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious de­signs of the enemy. Special prayers were offered after Fajr in mosques this morning for progress and prosperity of the country and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir from the cru­el clutches of India. Radio Pa­kistan is broadcasting special programs, containing nation­al songs, interviews of the family members of martyrs and ghazis to pay homage to the defenders of the moth­erland. The change of guard ceremony was held at the Mazar of Quaid-i-Azam Mo­hammad Ali Jinnah on Tues­day morning during which a smartly turned out contin­gent Pakistan Air Force Acad­emy assumed the ceremonial guards duty. Air Officer Com­manding of PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Air Vice Mar­shal Mohammad Qaiser Jan­jua was the chief guest on the occasion. He inspected the Guard of Honour and laid flo­ral wreath on the Mazar.pay tribute to

