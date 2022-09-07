Defence and Martyrs’ Day observed across country
LAHORE – The nation on Tuesday observed Defence and Martyrs’ Day to the martyr and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats. It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy. Special prayers were offered after Fajr in mosques this morning for progress and prosperity of the country and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India. Radio Pakistan is broadcasting special programs, containing national songs, interviews of the family members of martyrs and ghazis to pay homage to the defenders of the motherland. The change of guard ceremony was held at the Mazar of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Tuesday morning during which a smartly turned out contingent Pakistan Air Force Academy assumed the ceremonial guards duty. Air Officer Commanding of PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Air Vice Marshal Mohammad Qaiser Janjua was the chief guest on the occasion. He inspected the Guard of Honour and laid floral wreath on the Mazar.pay tribute to