Destruction caused by floods a big challenge for Sindh govt, says Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that destruction caused by floods and rains is a big challenge for the Sindh government and efforts are being made to start the rehabilitation work in six weeks. He expressed these views while addressing a news conference in the Sindh Assembly Committee Room here.

Murtaza said that in the last two months, the rain situation in Sindh has been a challenge. There are eight places of the highest rainfall in Pakistan including NowsheroFeroze. He said that there were record rains in many areas, adding that drainage of water became a challenge.

He said that the water coming into the river from KP was also a challenge because of this water, the capacity of the river to take water is affected.

Murtaza said that another challenge is the water coming from the mountains of Balochistan. Murtaza said that 2 lakh 97 thousand cusecs flowed from Gudu and 4 lakhs from Sukkur while 6 lakh cusecs water is flowing from Kotri, which means rain water is mixing with this water on the way. The Administrator said that the provincial government was still able to save Dadu and Juhi.

“I pay tribute to all the officers who have done a good job in difficult times,” he added.

He said that 140,000 tents have been distributed and 21,000 more will be given. He further said that the government will use the development funds in the rehabilitation work. He said that 180,000 ration bags have been distributed, adding that four children born in the relief camp are being given medical facilities.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that living nations face difficult times perfectly. He said that Pakistan Army’s soldiers are also engaged in service.

In response to a question, Barrister Murtaza said that we would like the loan to the World Bank to be waived due to the current situation.