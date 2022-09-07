Enaam earns top 3 finish, securing team c’ship at Indy Pro 2000

KARACHI- Race car driver Enaam Ahmed bagged third place on the podium and won the team championship at the Indy Pro 2000, making his mark and solidifying his position as a maverick in global motorsports. The sportsman won third place in his race last weekend, concluding the championship’s final round. Enaam’s first full season of racing in the United States came to a successful conclusion last Saturday, Sep 3 in Portland Oregon. The opening race in Portland on Friday saw Enaam finish third, his fifth podium finish of the season. Another top-five finish was accomplished in race two which also took place on Friday as he crossed the finish line in fourth. In the post-race interview, he explained his approach to the season finale. “It was a good race for me. I started fifth and ended on the podium.” In the final race of the season, Enaam started from row three which eventually led him to a very respectable and well-earned third place in the championship.