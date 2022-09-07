Evidence of Imran’s anti-Pakistan conspiracy to be made public soon: Javed

SHEIKHUPURA – Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday said evidence of a conspiracy hatched by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the country would be made public soon. “Imran Khan is a foreign agent and all the cases pending against him in courts should be decided immediate­ly,” he said while addressing a Defence Day rally in Sheikhu­pura. The minister alleged that the former prime minister was bent upon making the state in­stitutions controversial as un­der the conspiracy he was con­tinuously unleashing a “verbal onslaught” against them. “Im­ran Khan is behind the contro­versial statements of Shehbaz Gill and Shaukat Tarin, and at the same a question arises that who is pulling his (Imran’s) strings” the minister said.