Agencies

Evidence of Imran’s anti-Pakistan conspiracy to be made public soon: Javed

SHEIKHUPURA   –     Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday said evidence of a conspiracy hatched by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the country would be made public soon. “Imran Khan is a foreign agent and all the cases pending against him in courts should be decided immediate­ly,” he said while addressing a Defence Day rally in Sheikhu­pura. The minister alleged that the former prime minister was bent upon making the state in­stitutions controversial as un­der the conspiracy he was con­tinuously unleashing a “verbal onslaught” against them. “Im­ran Khan is behind the contro­versial statements of Shehbaz Gill and Shaukat Tarin, and at the same a question arises that who is pulling his (Imran’s) strings” the minister said.

More Stories
Islamabad

Sindh struggles to save cities as Manchhar Lake bursts its banks

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz stresses govts’ joint plan for flood-hit areas rehab

Islamabad

IHC directs Imran to join probe into terrorism charges

National

COAS spends ‘Defence & Martyrs’ Day with Balochistan flood victims

Lahore

Gen Bajwa’s role vibrant in serving Islam, democracy, defence: Elahi

Lahore

Defence and Martyrs’ Day observed across country

Islamabad

Govt-Opp confrontation touching new heights

Lahore

LHC acquits three death row convicts

National

Fazl urges political parties to avoid politics, focus on helping flood victims

Karachi

Martyrs are real heroes of nation: Bilawal

1 of 10,124

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More