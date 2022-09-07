Fazl urges political parties to avoid politics, focus on helping flood victims

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – Chief Jamiat Ulema-i-Is­lam(JUI-F) Maulana Fazl Reh­man Tuesday described the current flooding as unprece­dented and urged leaders of all political parties to avoid pol­itics on it and focus on assis­tance of flood victims and re­building damaged infrastructure. “The country faced unprecedent­ed floods which left villages inun­dated, crops and infrastructure destroyed and a number of peo­ple killed, so it is a time to avoid politics, rather we should help flood-stricken people and focus on reconstruction of damaged roads and bridges etc to enable the displaced families to start liv­ing back in their respective areas amid all basic facilities in a digni­fied manner,” the JUI-F chief said while talking to a representative delegation of Chamber of Agri­culture, led by Haji Abdul Rashid Dhap here on Tuesday. The del­egation apprised the minis­ter of breaches and damages caused to Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) by the devastat­ing floods, saying if these dam­ages were not repaired timely, it would cause severe damage to the agricultural land and re­sult in a wheat and sugar crisis in the entire province.