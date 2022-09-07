Fazl urges political parties to avoid politics, focus on helping flood victims
DERA ISMAIL KHAN – Chief Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam(JUI-F) Maulana Fazl Rehman Tuesday described the current flooding as unprecedented and urged leaders of all political parties to avoid politics on it and focus on assistance of flood victims and rebuilding damaged infrastructure. “The country faced unprecedented floods which left villages inundated, crops and infrastructure destroyed and a number of people killed, so it is a time to avoid politics, rather we should help flood-stricken people and focus on reconstruction of damaged roads and bridges etc to enable the displaced families to start living back in their respective areas amid all basic facilities in a dignified manner,” the JUI-F chief said while talking to a representative delegation of Chamber of Agriculture, led by Haji Abdul Rashid Dhap here on Tuesday. The delegation apprised the minister of breaches and damages caused to Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) by the devastating floods, saying if these damages were not repaired timely, it would cause severe damage to the agricultural land and result in a wheat and sugar crisis in the entire province.