JAVAID UR RAHMAN

Foreign Funding case: ECP gives PTI last chance to submit reply

PTI lawyers says party had sought information about donors from its foreign chapters.

 

ISLAMABAD   –   The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday gave a last chance to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] to submit its response in foreign funding case within a fortnight.

The electoral watchdog [ECP] conveyed to the PTI that already two weeks had passed to get the re­sponse on foreign funding case ruling. A four-mem­ber bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja took up the prohibited funding case against PTI. The PTI’s council Shah Khawar Shah, in his arguments, said that the party had sought information about donors from its for­eign chapters. “We have to receive some informa­tion from the party‘s foreign chapter,” he said, men­tioning that they want to give proper documents so need more two weeks. He particularly mentioned that National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) and other documents of Pakistani donors were being sought for submitting a comprehensive reply on it. On it, the ECP gave two more weeks to the PTI’s lawyer for submitting the documents. The Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja remarked that it should be ensured that chance was being given for the last time

