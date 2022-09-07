GDA MPA Moazzam Abbasi resigns over failure to assist flood victims

Sindh Assembly member Moazzam Abbasi, who hails from Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), has resigned as an MPA citing failure from the provincial government to assist flood victims in his Larkana constituency.

Moazzam Abbasi, who was elected an MPA from PS-11 Larkana, has sent his resignation to Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani. In his resignation letter, the MPA blamed the provincial government for its failure to assist the flood victims in Larkana, a stronghold of PPP and from where Bilawal Bhutto is elected an MNA.

“Sindh has been drowned in flood water owing to incompetence, corruption and mismanagement of the provincial government,” the MPA from the opposition party in Sindh said.

Sindh floods

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy monsoon rains and subsequent flash floods have affected almost 10 million people and killed almost 518 people in Sindh.

At least 518 people have lost their lives while 15,051 people sustained injuries in flash floods triggered by heavy rains across Sindh.

In a statement, Sindh’s focal person for flood relief said that the provincial government has established 1,975 relief camps for the flood-affected people. Almost 581,010 victims have been shifted to relief camps, the focal person added.

The focal person claimed that almost 9.18 million people have been affected by the heavy rains and subsequent floods in Sindh. Rains and floods also caused death to over one lakh animals.