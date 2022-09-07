Gen Bajwa’s role vibrant in serving Islam, democracy, defence: Elahi

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the Pakistan Army and scholars have saved this coun­try from chaos, civil war and all kinds of situations. “General Qamar Javed Bajwa has always served the leaders of all sects, religious schools and all religious groups,” the CM said while addressing a grand gathering of the Pakistan Con­ference on the Protection of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at the at Jamia Ashrafia here yes­terday. He said, “Yes, not only me, everyone who loves this country and cherishes national security always puts Pakistan’s religious identity and religious matters first.”

The chief minister said that he knows the Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan very well. “I have seen General Qamar Javed Ba­jwa very closely; he is always in the forefront for the defence and protection of Islam and Pa­kistan, his efforts in the service of Islam, democracy and nation­al defence are commendable,” he asserted.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that when the decision was taken to operate on the Teh­reek-e-Labaik Pakistan and the country started to be pushed towards civil war, the role played by General Qamar Javed Bajwa in stopping the operation and violence and bringing it to reconciliation was a great success.

“It is worth writing in golden words, if General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the scholars had not reached an agreement at that time, the whole nation would have faced many difficulties,” he remarked. Similarly, the issue of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s sit-in was also resolved with the spe­cial efforts of General Bajwa.

He said that when Tablighi Jamaat was banned in Saudi Arabia, a delegation consist­ing of Maulana Mufti Muham­mad Taqi Usmani, Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri, members of Raiwind’s Shu­ra and our colleague MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir met Gen­eral Qamar Javed Bajwa, the army chief took personal in­terest and sat down with the Saudi ruler and convinced him that this is a religious party. He played a role and with his personal interest this problem was also resolved.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that these occasions were men­tioned only as an example, “oth­erwise you are more familiar than me with the role of Paki­stan Army and General Qamar Javed Bajwa for the nation.”

He said that the PDM should not be under the misconception that anyone’s relations with the Pakistan Army will be bad, the solution to the problems that comes do resolve only with the special efforts of General Bajwa.