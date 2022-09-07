Agencies

Gold price increases by Rs3,050 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs3,050 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs151,150 against its sale at Rs148,100 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs2,615 and was sold at Rs129,587 against Rs126,972, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat was sold at Rs116,391, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1,480 and Rs1,268.86, respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $3 and was sold at $1,711 against its sale at $1,714, the association reported.

