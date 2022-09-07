Govt hints to cut PSDP by Rs100b for flood-hit areas’ rehab
ISLAMABAD – The federal government is likely to impose a cut of up to Rs 100 billion on the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23. To help the flood affected areas with additional funds, the Planning Commission is evolving mechanism for imposing this cut on the PSDP, official source told The Nation. There are three components of the federal developmental outlay which includes rupee component, foreign exchange component (FEC) and allocations for viability gap fund (VGF). Under the plan, the fast moving, important and new PSDP projects are likely to be exempted from the cut while the slow moving and less important projects will face the brunt, the source said. The Planning Commission will ask the ministries/divisions to identify the slow moving/less important projects in this regard to make the funding cut. However, it has yet to be decided that to whom the PSDP fund will be surrendered, the source said , adding that fund can be surrendered to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief fund, Finance Division or to Accountant General.