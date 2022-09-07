Govt-Opp confrontation touching new heights
ISLAMABAD – As former Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to have crossed the red line in his emotional public speeches, the political confrontation is touching new heights.
The alleged attacks on the establishment and rival politicians by Imran Khan have drawn battle lines.
The coalition government has criticised Khan for discrediting the national institutions and promoting hate politics. Even as the prime minister, Imran Khan was hostile towards the rival parties but his unceremonious exit from power made him more bitter. Pakistan has a new government as of April 11 after Imran Khan was forced out via a vote of no confidence. And now, the country is in economic and political crisis. Shehbaz Sharif’s new government has been in a state of decision paralysis and is struggling to find its footing, while the ousted prime minister is leading rallies across the country, attacking the government’s legitimacy and calling for fresh elections. At the same time, Pakistan is also in the grip of an acute climate emergency. It’s not only political temperatures that are spiking; an unprecedented heat wave enveloped Pakistan for weeks and then the floods did the rest. While Khan was Pakistan’s first prime minister to be ousted via a no-confidence vote, he joined each of his predecessors as prime minister in not lasting five years – the length of parliament’s electoral term in office. Khan has used his ejection to galvanise his supporters.