Shafqat Ali

Govt-Opp confrontation touching new heights

ISLAMABAD    –   As former Prime Minis­ter Imran Khan seems to have crossed the red line in his emo­tional public speech­es, the political confron­tation is touching new heights.

The alleged attacks on the estab­lishment and rival politicians by Im­ran Khan have drawn battle lines.

The coalition government has criticised Khan for discrediting the national institutions and promot­ing hate politics. Even as the prime minister, Imran Khan was hos­tile towards the rival parties but his unceremonious exit from power made him more bitter. Pakistan has a new gov­ernment as of April 11 after Imran Khan was forced out via a vote of no confidence. And now, the country is in eco­nomic and political crisis. She­hbaz Sharif’s new government has been in a state of decision paralysis and is struggling to find its footing, while the oust­ed prime minister is leading rallies across the country, at­tacking the government’s le­gitimacy and calling for fresh elections. At the same time, Pakistan is also in the grip of an acute climate emergency. It’s not only political tempera­tures that are spiking; an un­precedented heat wave en­veloped Pakistan for weeks and then the floods did the rest. While Khan was Paki­stan’s first prime minister to be ousted via a no-confidence vote, he joined each of his pre­decessors as prime minister in not lasting five years – the length of parliament’s elec­toral term in office. Khan has used his ejection to galvanise his supporters.

