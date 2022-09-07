Govt unsure about appointing new foreign secretary
ISLAMABAD – The federal government is still unsure about appointing a new Foreign Secretary as the incumbent Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood nears his retirement. Several names are being considered by the government for the important slot but none of them has been finalized yet.
Foreign Ministry sources told The Nation that the government had considered giving extension to Sohail Mahmood to buy time to finalise a name but this option had almost been dropped. “The extension is hardly possible now. The government can give only an extension of three months, so they have decided to go for a new one instead,” said a knowledgeable source. He said Pakistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye Syras Qazi who is in BPS-21 was the front runner for the slot although many names are on the table.
Pakistan Ambassador to Italy Johar Saleem, Ambassador to China Moinul Haq, High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer Janjua and Ambassador to Belgium Dr Asad Majeed are among the other candidates. “The foreign secretary should have been nominated by now. There is hardly any time left. The government seems a bit confused on the appointment,” said another source.