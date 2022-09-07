News Desk

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during next twelve hours.

However, rain-thundershower may occur in few districts of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three, Lahore and Karachi twenty-seven degree centigrade, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit seventeen Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.

 

