Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD
Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during next twelve hours.
However, rain-thundershower may occur in few districts of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:
Islamabad twenty-three, Lahore and Karachi twenty-seven degree centigrade, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit seventeen Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.